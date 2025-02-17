SIKESTON — Sikeston R-6 School District will conduct screenings for children ages birth to 4 years Feb. 24-27 at the First United Methodist Church in Sikeston.

Children who will be 4 by July 31 will be eligible for the preschool program. Children will receive a health, hearing, speech, language and developmental screening. A counselor will also go over results.

All children ages birth to 4 years in the Sikeston school district are welcome to come. Parents need to bring their children’s shot record to the screening.

For an appointment, call the Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center at 471-0653.