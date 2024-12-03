SIKESTON — The Sikeston R-6 School Board was acknowledged during its regular March 11 meeting in honor of Missouri School Board Recognition Month.

Board members received several gifts provided by each building in the district. Gifts included: M&M’s from the kindergarten and early childhood education center; candles from Lee Hunter Elementary; bulldog earrings from Southeast Elementary; personalized 3-D hooks made by middle school students on their 3D printer; bulldog head posters from the junior high; flower pots designed and painted by the high school art students; a plate full of cookies and sweets from the career and technology center’s culinary class; local jam/honey/preserves from the alternative education center and a restaurant gift card from the Sikeston Community Teachers Association executive committee.

In addition, Superintendent Shannon Holfield read a letter from the Missouri School Boards’ Association before presenting board members with a certificate from MSBA.

“Dear superintendent, school leaders devote countless hours to making critical decisions that benefit the public school students in our communities throughout the state,” Holifield said. “To honor school board members, the entire month of March has been designated as Missouri School Board recognition month.

She continued: “The goal of this recognition is to increase awareness and understanding of the crucial function and electing board of education plays in the success and advancement of our public schools. Enclosed with this mailing are certificates to assist you in recognizing your board members in your community for their service. Thank you for your support of School Board Recognition Month, and thank you for the leadership, encouragement and advocacy that your school board members provide to your local school district.”

Before presenting the certificates, Holifield also offered her own comments of appreciation to the Board.

“Obviously, you all have other jobs, and this is not a paid position,” Holifield told the Board. “You all represent our community as elected members, and I appreciate the time and the effort and keeping our focus as our students.

She continued: “I believe truly that you all understand what our CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan) actually means and that our goals — which you are a part of setting those goals and a part of our strategic plan — that is what is driving the decisions that you make at our monthly meetings —from budget to hiring to policy and procedure, also anything that involves what’s best for our students and staff, and you represent our community.

“And I’m going to say personally as a superintendent of Sikeston Public Schools — and I have a lot of colleagues that are superintendents in other districts and communities — we are unlike most districts and most communities,” Holifield told the Board. “We have great partnerships with our city, with our DPS (Department of Public Safety), with all of the entities that are at our student level — from industry to our city council. I just appreciate how involved you are in our community and also what you do with your time here with us each month. I thank you for that.”