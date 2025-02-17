SIKESTON — The Christian Academy in Sikeston is turning up the glow and having its Black Light Bingo fundraiser in just a few weeks.

Black light bingo is a glow-in-the-dark twist on traditional bingo and is played in a dark room with black lights, according to TCA secretary Laurie Ross.

The fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Sikeston VFW Post 3174 located at 709 Smith Ave.

According to Ross, the school conducts fundraisers throughout the year.

“For our school to stay open, we have to do so many fundraisers in a year,” Ross said. “The VFW is only allowed to host five fundraisers for the year, and they picked us as one of the fundraisers, and our school will get the proceeds off of it.”

According to Ross, the school’s goal is to raise at least $15,000.

There are $500-sponsorship tables people can reserve and include seats in front, and Ross said they have sold five the 10 of those.

“We also had 15 event sponsors and we have sold 10 out of those, which are $100,” Ross said.

According to Ross, there are also pre-sale tickets for $30. Admission at the door will be $35.

Ross said they are doing very well on pre-sale tickets.

“We are selling 200 tickets for pre-sale tickets, and we have about 80 tickets left,” Ross said.

Ross said there will be concessions and drinks available through the VFW.

“They are having nachos, barbecue sandwiches, chips, sodas and water,” Ross said.

Ross said there will be cash prizes on each game.

“All the games will range for a $100-cash prize except for the last one, which will go for $200,” Ross said.

The fundraiser will also consist of a live auction, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

“Some things at the live auction will be a Michael Kors purse, an office chair that heats up, a pool set, a Stanley cooler set and jewelry,” Ross said.

Ross said those who want to play must be at least 16 years old. Call the TCA office to purchase a ticket at 573-481-0216.