NewsMarch 3, 2025

Sikeston Tourism to honor River Ridge Winery for excellence in hospitality

Sikeston Tourism will honor River Ridge Winery with the Tourism and Hospitality Award of Excellence for its contributions to local tourism. The award will be presented at the Chamber Tourism Luncheon on March 6.

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Sikeston Tourism will honor River Ridge Winery with the Tourism and Hospitality Award of Excellence for their significant contributions to the local tourism industry Thursday, March 6 at the annual Chamber Tourism Luncheon.

According to Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Chamber/Economic Development/Tourism, this award is presented annually to a business, individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the tourism and hospitality industry in the Sikeston area. The luncheon sponsored by Saddle Ridge South will be at noon in the rear dinning room at Lambert’s Cafe.

Situated in a century-old farmhouse, River Ridge Winery is nestled in the hills of northern Scott County, overlooking the Mississippi River in Commerce, Missouri. It’s there where carefully cultivated French hybrid and Vinifera grapes grown on the slopes behind the winery yield exceptional wines.

On May 1, 2016, Rob and Denise Bullock acquired the winery from Jerry and Joannie Smith. Jerry Smith originally purchased the 80-acre farm and began planting grapes in 1980, with the winery officially opening its doors on Sept. 17, 1994. Since that inaugural day, River Ridge Winery has welcomed both locals and visitors from across the nation, recently celebrating its 30th anniversary last September.

Rob Bullock said his entire family and many friends contribute to the winery's success.

"We couldn't do it without them,” Bullock said. “My son, for instance, has been involved in grape growing and winemaking since he was 14. By the time he turned 21, he had helped produce between 20,000 to 25,000 gallons of wine.”

Bullock said the winery has welcomed guests from all 50 states and 27 countries — that he knows of — including Nepal, Belarus, Zambia, Hungary, Ukraine and Indonesia. Interestingly, Bullock said, the winery had visitors from 26 of those countries before it had anyone from North Dakota sign the guestbook.

“Just think about the logistics of meeting and conversing with someone from the Republic of Moldova before a North Dakotan,” Bullock said. “Moldova lies at Ukraine's southern border and east of Romania, a 1,500-mile journey (24 hours) east of Paris, France. All this to visit a 'micro-winery' in the hills of southeast Missouri."

Chamber members and the public are invited to attend Thursday’s luncheon. Lunch is $15 per person. For more information, call 573-471-2498.

