SIKESTON — The City of Sikeston is growing and adding a few new businesses in the near future.

According to Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass, sometimes businesses will contact the city informally and discuss putting a business in town but have not filed for a building permit.

“Businesses have to file for a building permit first or it’s not public record,” Douglass said. “But I will share the businesses that are publicly recorded.”

As of Friday, Jan. 24, Douglass said there are multiple businesses coming to Sikeston with several to be located on South Main Street.

“The big ones are Starbucks, 7 Brew Coffee, Yummy Buffet and Opal Nail Salon,” Douglass said.

He continued: “Starbucks is going into the old Zaxby’s building. You may notice them out there doing some work some days when you drive by.”

Douglass also said 7 Brew Coffee is planned to go in next to the new Wendy’s while Yummy Buffet and Opal Nail Salon will be next to Ultimate Flooring in Sikeston.

Douglass said there are other businesses coming to Sikeston as well. Those include Just For Him Barber Shop which will be next to Buffalo Wild Wings on North Main Street. The Beauty Bar salon will be located at 762 North Main St.

Also there are two new pet grooming businesses coming to Sikeston.

"Pawsitively His will be on Center Street, and the other one is Pup-A-Dub located at 2101 E. Malone Ave.,” Douglass said. “Pup-A-Dub opened the beginning of January.”

Douglass said there will be a new daycare coming to Sikeston, too, called Little Champs Learning Center and will be located at 428 S. Kingshighway.

Douglass said there are no official timelines on any of the businesses, but he does know they are starting work.

Douglass said he thinks the new businesses will be great assets to Sikeston.

“I think people are excited about the new businesses,” Douglass said. “I think everyone is excited about the big ones, and the small businesses are great for our community.”