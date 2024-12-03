All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2025

Sikeston welcomes new Starbucks with local at the helm

Sikeston native Stephen Beydler will manage the new Starbucks opening this spring in the former Zaxby's building on South Main Street. The outlet will undergo a complete remodel before launch.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
The future home of Starbucks on South Main Street in Sikeston is seen Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A full remodel of the building, which previously housed Zaxby’s is underway, with a planned opening date of early spring.
The future home of Starbucks on South Main Street in Sikeston is seen Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A full remodel of the building, which previously housed Zaxby’s is underway, with a planned opening date of early spring.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Sikeston native Stephen Beydler is set to take the helm as general manager of the new Starbucks opening in Sikeston this spring.

The new location for the multinational coffeehouse chain will be in the former Zaxby’s building on South Main Street in Sikeston next to Rhodes Convenience Store.

Beydler said plans are to open for business this spring.

“We don’t have an exact date yet, but it will be early spring,” Beydler said.

Beydler, who grew up in Sikeston and attended Sikeston Public Schools, said he looks forward to serving the Sikeston community again. He is the son of Dee and Steve Beydler of Sikeston.

“I live in Jackson (Missouri) right now and have recently been doing other things in the Jackson and Cape area, but I am very excited to serve the community in Sikeston,” Beydler said. “And Starbucks as a company is super-excited to be in Sikeston.”

According to Beydler, construction to renovate the building is underway.

“We are doing a full remodel,” Beydler said. “We had to completely take out everything that was Zaxby’s inside with it being a different corporation, so it is a full remodel.”

According to Beydler, he has been working in restaurants pretty much his whole life and enjoys it.

“I started working at Domino’s Pizza when I was 14 years old, and ever since then, it’s pretty much been food. However, before my job at Starbucks, I was actually working here in Sikeston at Alan Wire for about a year.

Beydler continued: “Then I saw that Starbucks was hiring and decided that was much more equipped for my lifestyle and where my family and everything is.”

According to Beydler, Starbucks has all the standard coffee drinks, lattes, cappuccinos, frappuccinos and more including food items.

“My personal favorite Starbucks drink is a strawberry lemonade, and a caramel macchiato,” Beydler said.

