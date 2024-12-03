CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A Sikeston woman was charged Wednesday, Jan. 8, in connection with a shooting at an apartment in Cape Girardeau.

Taniya Robinson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – shoot at/ from motor vehicle/ at person/motor vehicle/building and with armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.

According to the online probable cause statement, at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 an officer was called to an apartment on Bloomfield Street in Cape Girardeau after a tenant discovered a bullet hole inside her apartment the apartment, the officer made contact with Robinson who stated she had got in an altercation with her boyfriend at about 11 p.m. Jan. 7. During the altercation, Robinson told the officer she retrieved her firearm and accidentally discharged the firearm into the ceiling after her hand struck the top of her door frame.

In the probable cause statement the officer noted he reviewed security footage provided by the apartment owner. The officer wrote, “Robinson can be seen swinging the gun quickly at the victim’s face striking him in the left side of the head. As the firearm made contact with the victim’s head the firearm discharged while on his head and a bullet struck the wall and went into the apartment.”

The victim then is seen fleeing the scene.

Robinson was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.