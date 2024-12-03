All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Sikeston woman faces charges following shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment

A Sikeston woman, Taniya Robinson, faces charges for unlawful weapon use and armed criminal action after a shooting incident at a Cape Girardeau apartment. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Staff Reports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A Sikeston woman was charged Wednesday, Jan. 8, in connection with a shooting at an apartment in Cape Girardeau.

Taniya Robinson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – shoot at/ from motor vehicle/ at person/motor vehicle/building and with armed criminal action. Bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.

According to the online probable cause statement, at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 an officer was called to an apartment on Bloomfield Street in Cape Girardeau after a tenant discovered a bullet hole inside her apartment the apartment, the officer made contact with Robinson who stated she had got in an altercation with her boyfriend at about 11 p.m. Jan. 7. During the altercation, Robinson told the officer she retrieved her firearm and accidentally discharged the firearm into the ceiling after her hand struck the top of her door frame.

In the probable cause statement the officer noted he reviewed security footage provided by the apartment owner. The officer wrote, “Robinson can be seen swinging the gun quickly at the victim’s face striking him in the left side of the head. As the firearm made contact with the victim’s head the firearm discharged while on his head and a bullet struck the wall and went into the apartment.”

The victim then is seen fleeing the scene.

Robinson was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy