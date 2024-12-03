Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
First Midwest Bank in Sikeston is set to undergo an indoor and outdoor remodel starting Feb. 13, with completion expected by May or June, updating its look by summer.
Work on First Midwest Bank on North Main by Food Giant in Sikeston begins Thursday, Feb. 13. The bank is undergoing an indoor and outdoor remodel, which is expected to be finished in May or June.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
