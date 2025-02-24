SIKESTON — Historic Downtown Sikeston’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Home Brew Competition is right around the corner, and this year the costume contest will return.

Rain or shine, the event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Legion Park in downtown Sikeston.

According to Historic Downtown Sikeston director Jason Davis, the costume contest is always a favorite so event organizers decided to bring it back this year.

“We will also have the miniature golf set up in the park,” Davis said. “Food will consist of things like hot dogs and nachos. There may be some other food vendors, but we aren’t certain yet.”

Davis said this year's band will be Callie and Kevin.

“They performed at this event two years ago and we are excited to have them back,” Davis said.

Davis said those who are interested in being vendors at the festival need to let him know by March 6 so they can have time to arrange the setup for the event.

Davis said there will also be a cornhole tournament once again this year, which will be run by the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department.

“Contact Parks and Recreation if you would like to sign up for that event,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the cost of tickets to enter the festival for anyone over the age of 21 is $15 per person.

“Once the patrons have sampled the home brews, they will be available to purchase beer by the can,” Davis said. “There will also be other drinks available, along with food to purchase.”

Davis said the event rarely sells many tickets ahead of time and that most patrons buy tickets at the gate the day of the event.

According to Davis, the main goal for this year is to be one of the first events of the year to get the community together and kick off spring and Historic Downtown Sikeston’s event season.

“We just want to have a well-attended event that creates an atmosphere of fun while at the same time highlighting our great downtown merchants and park,” Davis said. “This event does serve as a fundraiser for our organization as well so we hope to be able to have a successful event financially.

Davis continued: “I love this event because it serves as a kickoff to our year as an organization. “For the first time since early December, we get to host an event that brings the community to downtown Sikeston.”