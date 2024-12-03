SIKESTON — A Sikeston City Primary Election for Ward 4 councilman will be Feb. 4.

Since more than two candidates filed for the Ward 4 Sikeston City Council seat, a primary election is required Tuesday, Feb. 4 between Lorenzo M. Ware Sr., Tearle “Cowboy” Johnson and Nicole “Nikki” Lane. The top two candidates receiving votes will then run against each other for the three-year term on General Election Day, which is April 8.

Polling places for Ward 4 registered voters will be at CBC Family Life Outreach Center, 119 W. Trotter St., in Sikeston and Central Poll at the Scott County Courthouse, will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Absentee voting is also at the Scott County Courthouse.

No excuse absentee voting is underway and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 3, the day before the special election. A photo ID is required to vote.