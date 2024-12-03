All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2025

Sikeston's Ward 4 faces a pivotal primary election for city council seat

Sikeston's Ward 4 primary election for city council is set for Feb. 4, featuring candidates Lorenzo Ware Sr., Tearle Johnson, and Nicole Lane. The top two will advance to the general election on April 8.

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON — A Sikeston City Primary Election for Ward 4 councilman will be Feb. 4.

Since more than two candidates filed for the Ward 4 Sikeston City Council seat, a primary election is required Tuesday, Feb. 4 between Lorenzo M. Ware Sr., Tearle “Cowboy” Johnson and Nicole “Nikki” Lane. The top two candidates receiving votes will then run against each other for the three-year term on General Election Day, which is April 8.

Polling places for Ward 4 registered voters will be at CBC Family Life Outreach Center, 119 W. Trotter St., in Sikeston and Central Poll at the Scott County Courthouse, will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Absentee voting is also at the Scott County Courthouse.

No excuse absentee voting is underway and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 3, the day before the special election. A photo ID is required to vote.

