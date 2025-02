Sikeston Middle School has named its sixth grade character education students of the month for January. The word of the month was grit. Pictured are front row, from left: Alaina Franco and Devin Ezell; and back row: Jay Schumpf, Ney’Co Wright, Jake Lemmons, Cameron Davis, Aiden Thomas, Tony Jones and Asiyah King. Not pictured are Ema Adams and Corey Evans.