Southeast Missouri farmers gain insights at annual crop conference

MINER, Mo. — The annual University of Missouri Crop Conference happens every year in Southeast Missouri and allows local farmers to gain more knowledge and information as they plan for the new growing season.

The conference, which was from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Miner Convention Center, offered a plethora of agricultural information in between breakfast, coffee and lunch.

During the conference, farmers were able to hear from researchers about the Missouri Soybean Program, corn and soybean research, cotton insect research, peanut research, corn and soybean diseases, and more.

According to Anthony Ohmes, field specialist in agronomy for the University of Missouri Extension, the mission of MU is to take research information and relay that information to others.

“We have corn, soybean, cotton and peanut researchers,” Ohmes said. “We want our researchers to share their research with producers, consultants and agriculture industry people that are here in Southeast Missouri.”

Ohmes said the goal of the conference is to give those in Southeast Missouri that research information so it would be helpful for them.

This year, Ohmes said the conference was divided into two concurrent breakout sessions based on topics. One room was for corn and soybeans, and the other room was for cotton and peanuts.

“Normally, we only have one session room for just corn and soybeans,” Ohmes said. “The traditional farmers are corn and soybeans, but this year we wanted to do a session for cotton and peanuts, too.”

According to Ohmes, they have sponsors every year for the conference.

“Our sponsors really help us out,” Ohmes said. “We couldn’t do this without all our sponsors. We couldn’t rent this building; we couldn’t pay for the food; we couldn’t do any of it without them so we are grateful.”

Ohmes said he thinks the conference is a great tool.

“I think the conference is beneficial,” Ohmes said. “Those that always come to it pick up something from it.”

Tory Meyr of Meyr Farms in Cape Girardeau and Scott County farms soybeans and attends the conference every year.

Meyr said he would recommend farmers attend the conference because it’s a useful tool.

“I think anytime you can help educate yourself going into a new crop season, you should definitely take that opportunity,” Meyr said. “Information from the conference can help you make decisions going into the crop season.”