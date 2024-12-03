Southeast Missouri under red flag warning, wind advisory

SIKESTON — Dangerous wildfire conditions are expected Wednesday, March 19 as Southeast Missouri is under another red flag warning.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, a red flag warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 for wind and low relative humidity for all of Southeast Missouri including Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Stoddard Counties along with portions of Southern Illinois.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected with relative humidity as low as 6% to 8%. A combination of strong southwest winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in a fire danger, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended, the Weather Service said.

Also, a wind advisory remains in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with south winds 20 to 30 mph with guests up to 50 mph expected in Southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

According to the Weather Service, the combination of gusty south winds and low humidity will create a heightened risk of fire danger today.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the Weather Service said. “Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.”

The Weather Service said there is a risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon into evening. Damaging winds are the primary hazard, but all modes of severe weather are possible, should a storm develop. Thunderstorms are in the forecast again Sunday, March 23, and strong storms cannot be ruled out.