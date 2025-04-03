Speakout 3/4/25

Thoughts on Smith’s thoughts

I just finished reading U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s column on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse. He is complimenting the Department of Government Efficiency for finding out items. He is so proud that they are shutting down the United States Agency for International Devleopment, or US-AID. Does Jason Smith realize that a large majority of the grain that is shipped through this agency is produced in Southeast Missouri and makes its way through our SEMO Port Authority in Scott City? I guess Jason is anti-agriculture and doesn’t want to help the area he represents.

* * *

After reading today’s column by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, I see he didn’t mention how much he was reducing his spending in all of his congressional offices. I’m sure that his office’s expenses have increased greatly over the years since he’s been there, but fails to tell us what he’s doing. Also, he is critical of the money spent on hotel rooms in New York City for illegal immigrants. He doesn’t mention the fact that Texas governor shipped these illegal immigrants from Texas to New York at the taxpayer’s expense. How does anybody expect that hotel rooms are cheaper in New York City than they are in rural Texas or rural Florida?