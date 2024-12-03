Standard Democrat to unveil new website

With the new year comes the unveiling of a new website by the Sikeston Standard Democrat.

The site is scheduled to go live Monday, Jan. 13.

We’re excited for you to see the new look and improved experience at www.standard-democrat.com. The address will remain the same. Once the site goes live, you’ll automatically be taken to the new page.

It offers a cleaner, more modern look while allowing you to access all of your favorite content, whether that is breaking news, sports, obituaries, police reports or other articles.

What you won’t see is that it also improves the experience for our newsrooms, simplifying some of the mechanics of updating the website and sharing content. Any time we can save here is always re-invested in the work we do to produce our content, adding value again for our readers.

One of the biggest changes you’ll find during this transition is the way you log in.

This website will not use passwords.

Instead, it will use a magic link sent to your email address. This is a change that is taking place across streaming and subscription sites, so you may already be familiar with it.

If you aren’t, we’re here to help. You can call or stop by.

The most important part of this change will be to ensure you have the correct email address associated with your online account. If you’re concerned you may not have updated your email, call our office and we can check for you. You don’t need to wait until the new website is live to do that. You can call any time.

__How to use a magic link (starting Jan. 13):__

1. Visit standard-democrat.com on your browser. Click Sign In, in the top right of the page.

2. Enter your email address. (This email address must match the email address associated with your account.)

3. Check your inbox. If you don’t find an email from us, make sure to check your SPAM or JUNK folder.

4. The email will have a magic link that is valid for 24 hours. This email can be forwarded to other email addresses. (If you are forwarding the email, do not click the magic link. It can only be used once.)

5. The email will have a Sign In button that you will click, which will open standard-democrat.com in a new window.

You are now logged in on a verified device.

__What does a magic link do?__

This link verifies the device that you are using, giving it indefinite access to your account. Each magic link can be used only once. You can have three active devices associated with your account. Each device would need to follow the same steps to use a magic link to log in. If a fourth device gets added, a previously signed in device will be logged off. Clearing your browsing history or surfing in Incognito or Privacy modes will also prevent verification.

__Is there an alternative to the magic link?__

Yes, you can have a six-digit code sent to your inbox and then manually enter that instead of using the magic link.

You will follow the same steps, except that when you receive the email you will click “use verification code instead” rather than the magic link. This will trigger a second email with your six-digit code.

If this hasn’t helped answer your questions, please call us at (573) 471-1137 or stop by and we’ll help.