Storms sweeping through Stoddard County on Friday night damaged a church, destroyed houses and farm buildings and killed cattle, said Stoddard County EMA Director Bo Bishop.

Liberty Hill Church at Aid has extensive damage. According to a person at the scene Saturday morning, the church fellowship hall and classrooms are gone and there is a hole in the sanctuary roof. Church leaders are still accessing the damage. A house across from the church was damaged.

The storm downed trees and power lines at Puxico, Bishop said.

Reportedly, lightening struck and killed nine cows belonging to a farmer on Highway BB, which runs west from Advance to Aquilla, Bishop reported.

On the eastern side of the county toward the Stoddard and Scott county line, Bishop explained a few homes were damaged.

District One Commissioner C.D. Stewart said, Larry G. Strobel near Bell City lost a farm shop.