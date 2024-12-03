All sections
Stoddard County storm aftermath: Church damaged, homes destroyed, and livestock lost

Severe storms in Stoddard County caused extensive damage, hitting Liberty Hill Church and nearby homes, downing trees and power lines, and killing livestock. Officials are assessing the aftermath.

Storms sweeping through Stoddard County on Friday night damaged a church, destroyed houses and farm buildings and killed cattle, said Stoddard County EMA Director Bo Bishop.

Liberty Hill Church at Aid has extensive damage. According to a person at the scene Saturday morning, the church fellowship hall and classrooms are gone and there is a hole in the sanctuary roof. Church leaders are still accessing the damage. A house across from the church was damaged.

The storm downed trees and power lines at Puxico, Bishop said.

Reportedly, lightening struck and killed nine cows belonging to a farmer on Highway BB, which runs west from Advance to Aquilla, Bishop reported.

On the eastern side of the county toward the Stoddard and Scott county line, Bishop explained a few homes were damaged.

District One Commissioner C.D. Stewart said, Larry G. Strobel near Bell City lost a farm shop.

