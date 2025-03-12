Stolen valor: Missouri man jailed for posing as decorated war hero

LILBOURN, Mo. – A man attempting to portray himself as a war hero now is in jail.

Arraignment is scheduled for March 20 in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court for William J. Clark, whose most recent address is listed as Malden, on charges of forgery and violation of Missouri’s stolen valor act.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Joey Higgerson, a New Madrid County deputy responded to the Lilbourn Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 7183 on March 1 following a report of a possible forgery. Local VFW officials provided the deputy with Clark’s paperwork, including military discharge papers which purported he was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and numerous other awards, and expressed concerns about their validity.

Investigators determined Clark had never served in the military. “In fact, it was learned that Clark had a lengthy criminal history and has been federally prosecuted for impersonating a federal officer,” Higgerson said in a new release.

With the assistance of several agencies, officers searched Clark’s hotel room on March 11 and found counterfeit military certificates, medals and clothing. Also located were forged documents purporting Clark was an officer with a Texas American Legion Post along with flyers seeking donations for a local JROTC program which does not exist.

Higgerson noted Missouri’s stolen valor act, which is a felony, states in part that violation of the statute can include: any person who misrepresents himself or herself, verbally or in writing, to have been awarded any decoration or medal under Chapter 41 or by Congress for the Armed Forces of the United States.

“There is no group of people in our society that we owe a greater debt than our military veterans, particularly our disabled veterans,” Higgerson said. “Crimes like those committed by Mr. Clark only serve to erode the public trust and make it harder for our veterans to get the services they need.”

He added he hopes the prosecution of Clark will serve as a warning to others who would attempt to take advantage of services only afforded to veterans of the United States military.

Also Higgerson said law enforcement believe Clark was involved in other fraudulent activity in the area. He urged any individual or organization who was sought out by Clark to contact their local law enforcement agency.

In the news release, Higgerson pointed out Clark was taken into custody by New Madrid County Deputy John Dubois, a veteran of the United States Navy, and Malden Police Captain Tony Burke, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Clark is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail until his March 20 court appearance before Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez. Bond for Clark is set at $25,000 cash only.

Higgerson expressed his thanks to the Lilbourn VFW Post 7183, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Malden Police Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, and New Madrid County Prosecutor Andrew Lawson’s Office for their assistance.