NewsMarch 18, 2025

Tornado can't shake small church's faith as it rebuilds with hope

A small church in Aid remains resilient after a tornado caused severe damage, focusing on faith and community support as it rebuilds. Pastor Owens emphasizes that the church is its people, not the building.

Sherman Smith
Libery Church at Aid sustained serious damage in the March 14 severe weather. Dexter Statesman/Sherman Smith

AID — A small church is turning the page on disaster with optimism after a devastating system of tornadoes ripped through the community Friday.

The twister struck under the cover of early morning darkness. It left sections of Liberty Hill Church in ruins, with its recreation/gymnasium building toppled and its sanctuary damaged. Despite the destruction, Pastor Preston Owens and the congregation have not lost faith.

Congregation member, Larry Warren said, “Liberty Hill Church, in beautiful downtown Aid, received a setback, but I can’t wait to see where this takes us forward. Blessings will follow.”

In response to the overwhelming offers of help, Owens asked in return, “Just pray. Pray for our church. Pray for those that are working. Pray for safety. For everybody who is putting their hands to work out here. Pray that we make wise and sound decisions on all these things.”

Owens said, “The church is not a place, it is a people. This building is an amazing blessing, but you know what... it’s not the church. The church is the people.”

It was learned that church services were canceled Sunday. Family worship and prayer night was scheduled to be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

