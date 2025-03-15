All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious

A powerful EF-3 tornado with 138 mph winds has devastated Poplar Bluff, Missouri, prompting caution among residents. 

story image illustation

Tornado Strikes Poplar Bluff

On March 15, a powerful EF-3 tornado with estimated peak winds of 138 mph struck Poplar Bluff, Missouri, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The National Weather Service's preliminary survey highlights the severity of the storm, which has caused significant damage to the area. Residents are urged to remain cautious as emergency services work to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. For ongoing updates, visit Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night

Indiana Communities Face EF-2 Tornado Damage

In Indiana, multiple EF-2 tornadoes wreaked havoc across Gibson and Pike counties. Five miles west of Somerville, Indiana, an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph caused substantial damage. Similarly, Oakland City in Gibson County experienced EF-2 damage with winds reaching 117 mph. Algiers in Pike County was also hit by an EF-2 tornado, with winds estimated at 120 mph. These communities are now grappling with the aftermath as they work to recover and rebuild.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit t...
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to torn...
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders a...
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Update from the Kindergarten Center
Related
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
NewsMar. 15
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
Video coverage: Governor Kehoe touring the damage at the kindergarten center
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Governor Kehoe touring the damage at the kindergarten center
Stoddard County storm aftermath: Church damaged, homes destroyed, and livestock lost
NewsMar. 15
Stoddard County storm aftermath: Church damaged, homes destroyed, and livestock lost
Photo gallery: Tornado leaves trail of destruction at businesses on Shelby and Tucker roads
NewsMar. 15
Photo gallery: Tornado leaves trail of destruction at businesses on Shelby and Tucker roads
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged
NewsMar. 15
Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged
Tragedy and heroism: Tornado claims life in Butler County, but local heroes save a life
NewsMar. 15
Tragedy and heroism: Tornado claims life in Butler County, but local heroes save a life
Video coverage: Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks at Poplar Bluff Airport
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks at Poplar Bluff Airport
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy