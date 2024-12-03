Tornadoes and Wildfires Devastate the Midwest and Southern United States

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has mobilized and arrived in Poplar Bluff to provide spiritual and emotional support in the wake of a series of natural disasters that have ravaged the Midwest and Southern United States.

Following a weekend of severe weather, dozens of tornadoes swept through the region, claiming the lives of at least 39 individuals. In addition to the tornadoes, Oklahoma faced a wildfire crisis, with more than 130 fires erupting, damaging more than 400 homes and burning 170,000 acres across the state.

Chaplains from the BG-RRT, in collaboration with Samaritan’s Purse, are deploying to Poplar Bluff and Stillwater, Oklahoma, to offer assistance to those affected by these catastrophic events.

The chaplains arrived in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, March 19.

Providing Hope and Support

Josh Holland, international director of the BG-RRT, emphasized the importance of their mission during this challenging time.

"The dangerous outbreak of storms this weekend has impacted people in at least eight states. The recovery process will be long and difficult, but we want them to know they are not alone," Holland stated.

The BG-RRT, alongside Samaritan’s Purse, aims to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those affected by the destruction.

In addition to their efforts in Missouri and Oklahoma, BG-RRT chaplains are also providing support in other disaster-stricken areas across the United States, including the Los Angeles, California area, where wildfires have caused significant damage, and Pikeville, Kentucky, which has been affected by flooding. Furthermore, the team is extending their ministry to families displaced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

