SIKESTON — A brief vehicle pursuit on Friday, Feb. 8 led to the arrest of Sikeston man.

According to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the pursuing officer initially attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation near West Murray Lane and Montgomery when the driver, who was identified as Terry Lee Kent, 51, of Sikeston, failed to yield to the officers emergency lights and siren. As the driver attempted to elude officers, he allegedly drove through an open field and yards located in the 800 block of Cotton Ridge, Broom said. The officer was eventually able to capture the driver and arrested him for resisting arrest by fleeing.

Due to the alleged erratic and dangerous driving by the suspect as he was trying to elude the officer, Kent was charged with a class D felony. A warrant was issued through the Scott County Court with a bond of $5,000 cash only.