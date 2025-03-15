All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Tragedy and heroism: Tornado claims life in Butler County, but local heroes save a life

A tornado in Butler County claimed the life of 62-year-old Ronnie Ezell, while heroic efforts by local EMS and a sheriff's deputy saved his wife. The deputy and EMS hiked nearly a mile to reach them.

DAR/Joe McGraw
DAR/Joe McGrawDebris from the March 14 tornado is seen in the area of PP Highway on the west side of Poplar Bluff.

A tornado in Butler County claimed the life of 62-year-old Ronnie Ezell, while his wife was saved by heroic efforts of local EMS and a sheriff’s deputy.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers announced Ezell’s name shortly before noon Saturday.

Ezell’s wife is alive because of the “heroic efforts of the Butler County EMS and a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy,” Akers said. The deputy and EMS hiked in nearly a mile to get to the Ezells.

Ezell and his wife were in bed sleeping at the time of the storm hit their home on County Road 450.

“She was rescued and evacuated,” Akers said.

Akers also praised Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for sending nurses to the areas affected by the storm.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks at Poplar Bluff Airp...
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Tornado damage on March 14, 2025, to Libert...
NewsMar. 15
UPDATED: Severe weather hits Three Rivers College dorms but ...
NewsMar. 15
Wayne County mourns six lives lost as tornadoes devastate th...
Related
Ripley County hit hard by tornadoes: Officials assess damage and power outages
NewsMar. 15
Ripley County hit hard by tornadoes: Officials assess damage and power outages
PHOTO COLLECTION New Covenant Church destroyed by tornado March 14
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION New Covenant Church destroyed by tornado March 14
Video coverage: A view of the destruction at the trailer park off PP highway.
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: A view of the destruction at the trailer park off PP highway.
Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged
NewsMar. 15
Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's devastation: 10 confirmed fatalities as recovery efforts continue
NewsMar. 15
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's devastation: 10 confirmed fatalities as recovery efforts continue
Video report from the site of the destroyed New Covenant Fellowship Church
NewsMar. 15
Video report from the site of the destroyed New Covenant Fellowship Church
FREE ACCESS: Tornado damages buildings and vehicles in north Poplar Bluff neighborhoods
NewsMar. 15
FREE ACCESS: Tornado damages buildings and vehicles in north Poplar Bluff neighborhoods
Chaos in Poplar Bluff: Tornado uproots homes and claims a life, community seeks shelter
NewsMar. 15
Chaos in Poplar Bluff: Tornado uproots homes and claims a life, community seeks shelter
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy