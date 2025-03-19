SIKESTON — Five local children have been named the poster children for the annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon.

Set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sikeston Field House, the day includes a multitude of activities. The annual 5K run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. at the Field House. A cornhole tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with registration at 10 a.m. at the Miner Convention Center. Kids zone activities including carnival games, face painting, balloon animals and snow cones plus other characters will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Field House. A barbecue lunch will be served in the Field House parking lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The silent auction, which is open now online, closes at 4 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.

The fun continues with blacklight bingo for the Center at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Sikeston VFW. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

A precursor to Saturday’s events is the Tri-County Clowns and Riverbend Ag fish fry benefitting the Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 21 at the Sikeston Fieldhouse. Dine in, or carryouts will be available.

All proceeds from the telethon and its related events will benefit the Center, which provides pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy free of charge to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri.

And because the real stars of the telethon are the children the Center serves, the Center designated five children who utilize its services as poster children for the telethon. This year’s telethon stars are Colton Friese; Isla Jamerson; siblings Andrew and Xander Rice; Walt Rinehart; and Tyler Tumminia.

After his accident, KRCC gave Colton his life back, his mother, Tonya Snell said.

“With the support of their amazing physical therapist, he’s stronger, more confident and able to do more than ever before,” Snell said. “He trusts (his therapist) Brandy completely, and her unique and fun approach to therapy keeps him motivated and dedicated to his progress and goals. KRCC has been truly life-changing during Colton’s recovery.”

When Isla needed vision therapy, her parents, Chad and Sarah Jamerson, said they found the Kenny Rogers Center and were relieved it was so close to home.

“When Isla started therapy, she struggled with her balance and tracking objects with her eye,” Sarah Jamerson said. “This affected her reading fluency and ultimately her confidence. The amazing therapists at KRCC have helped so much. The exercises and games that her therapists give her are fun and engaging.”

With therapy, Isla has gained her confidence back, her mother said. She enjoys reading and has found a passion for theater.

“The therapy Isla has received at KRCC has been a saving grace,” Jamerson said. “The resources the center provides are in a class of its own. Isla loves going to the Center and loves her therapist, Miss Faith. We are so very thankful for the Kenny Rogers Center.”

Andrew started therapy four years ago, and he was basically nonverbal, according to his mother Trista Keener.

“We thought we would never be able to have a conversation with him, and now, after the four years at KRCC, he is never quiet,” Keener said. “Xander just started speech over the summer last year and has already made such a huge improvement. He is now saying his ABCs and counting.”

Without KRCC, Keener said she’s not sure she and her family would have ever had the chance to hear her sons talk.

“We are forever grateful for our KRCC family,” Keener said.

From the moment Eric and Jenni Rinehart received their son Walt’s prenatal diagnosis, they couldn’t get him on the Center’s waiting list quick enough, Jenni Rinehart said.

“We knew the Center would make all the difference in the world for his development and progress towards milestones,” Rinehart said.

Walt has been attending KRCC since last March, and the growth his family has seen is unimaginable, his mother said.

“He is attempting to walk, babbling, working on sensory needs and so much more,” Rinehart said of her son. “It is not lost on us how fortunate we are to have this center so close to home and we thank the Lord each and every day.Without this center and their resources, I can confidently say, we would not be looking at the same, hardworking, determined Walt we see today.”

Mindy Tumminia said since her daughter, Tyler, who is now 3 years old, was born at 30 weeks, her family has done their best to put Tyler in a position to be successful.

“We were happy with her progress but didn’t know what we were missing until the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center entered our lives in April 2024,” Tumminia said. “When we started, she was taking a step or two inconsistently. Now, we are constantly taking eight to 10 steps. We attribute her success and her continued development to the approach of the physical therapy at KRCC.

Tumminia continued: “We are not just another patient here. They are consistently trying to meet the changing needs of our daughter along with building off the previous sessions. Tyler has been exposed to a lot of physical therapy, but she has her best sessions with the team at KRCC.”