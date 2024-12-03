JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new year of lawmaking and politicking is underway in U.S. statehouses. Governors are acting quickly to outline their agendas. And in many cases, the influence of President-elect Donald Trump already is rippling through states in both symbolic and substantive ways.

Some state officials are trying to tackle concerns that propelled Trump to office such as the economy, affordable living and immigration. Some are mimicking Trump’s government efficiency panel, though they lack a headlining billionaire like Elon Musk to lead it. And many have waded into the debate about whether U.S. flags should fly high on Inauguration Day to honor the new president or remain low to honor a deceased predecessor.

Those themes were prominent over the past two weeks as state legislatures convened, new governors took the oath of office and incumbent governors laid out their agendas in formal “state of the state” addresses.

Some Trump-like policy, quickly!

Just as Trump plans an array of actions on Day 1, some governors were quick to sign various proclamations and declarations.

Within minutes of taking office, Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe issued several anti-crime orders, including Trump-themed moves requiring training for state troopers to aid federal immigration authorities and requiring law enforcement agencies to document the immigration status of people they arrest.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a special legislative session to begin Jan. 27, the week after Trump is sworn in, to ensure the state can “help the Trump administration enforce our nation’s immigration laws.” Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a special session to start that same day with an agenda including “public safety measures related to illegal immigration.”

In West Virginia, new Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued numerous orders on his first day, including one ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at state agencies and institutions. Trump also wants to abolish diversity and inclusion offices.

Another of Morrisey's orders allows families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations. Trump's nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer with no medical or public health degrees, has long questioned some vaccines.

Democrats recalibrate for Trump's term

Some Democratic governors are adjusting their approach to Trump in the hopes of having a working relationship with his administration and in recognition of his party's success in November. Others are preparing a defense against his potential policies.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat facing a split legislature and a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said she wants to work with Trump but also has concerns about his proposed tariffs, asserting: “We certainly shouldn’t use them to punish our closest trading partners.”

In her State of the State address, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed Trump's focus on inflation and tax cuts by outlining an “affordability” plan that would cut income taxes for most people, expand the child tax credit and send New Yorkers up to $500 as an “inflation refund." She also pledged more police in New York City's subways, among other crime-fighting initiatives.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey hardened her stance on immigration this week, proposing that at least one member of a family staying in emergency shelters be in the country legally. The state’s shelter system for homeless families has been overwhelmed by a surge in migrants.

In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced he will join California, Massachusetts and Washington in stockpiling the abortion pill mifepristone. Though Trump hasn't announced plans to restrict abortion drugs, some Democrats are concerned about the possibility.

A power struggle in Minnesota

The U.S. House is closely divided, with Republicans holding a 219-215 majority over Democrats, with one vacancy.

The Minnesota House is even more closely divided. Republicans hold a temporary 67-66 majority until a special election can be held to fill a vacant seat in a heavily Democratic district. That is expected to yield a tied chamber.

So far, things are off to a rocky start. Democrats have boycotted floor sessions to prevent a quorum while Republicans have plowed ahead by electing their top leader as speaker and appointing committee chairs. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments Thursday on whether the GOP’s moves are legal.

The parties will eventually need to cooperate if they are to reach the 68-vote threshold needed to pass bills under their rules.

Trump’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ goes stateside

Trump turned heads when he named Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” a task force that is not actually a government agency but is meant to shrink the federal government.

Some governors and state legislative leaders have imitated the effort, minus the famous co-chairs. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week announced “our own State DOGE” led by an attorney for Sukup Manufacturing, which makes grain storage bins.

In Missouri, new House Speaker Jon Patterson announced a Republican lawmaker to chair the Committee on Government Efficiency. The first thing cut was the panel’s name, which was previously called the Committee on Government Efficiency and Downsizing.

Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos last month announced the GOAT: not the greatest of all time, but rather the Government Operations, Accountability and Transparency committee.

Officials also are forming government efficiency panels in Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana and New Hampshire.

Flags for Trump

Across the U.S., many flags have been flying at half staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29. Outgoing President Joe Biden directed flags to remain lowered for 30 days.

But Trump was upset that flags wouldn’t be high when he is inaugurated Monday. “No American can be happy about it,” he posted on his social media platform.

Some governors apparently agreed. Republican governors in more than 20 states have ordered Old Glory to fly high on Trump’s inauguration day. So, too, has Washington's new Democratic governor and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent Trump critic and common target of Trump’s derision.

Flags also will fly at full staff at the U.S. Capitol under an order from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.