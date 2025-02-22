NEW MADRID, Mo. - In an effort to address high-crime areas, New Madrid County Sheriff Joey Higgerson has directed his deputies to focus on regions with significant criminal activity. Since taking office on Jan. 1, Higgerson's strategy has resulted in numerous arrests, ranging from misdemeanors to federal offenses.

Among those taken into custody is Calvin Clay, who was wanted for a federal parole violation.

Clay was located in Marston on Feb. 13 after the Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the United States Marshal Service. Clay, who previously was convicted of second degree murder, was on federal release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a separate incident, Telvin Hill was identified by deputies as a suspect during a burglary investigation in Parma, Mo., in January.

Hill was subsequently arrested and on Feb. 4, a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Hill has since been transferred to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

“As part of my campaign, I promised to remove the most violent offenders from our communities,” Higgerson said in a news release. “I want the citizens of New Madrid County to know they can contact the Sheriff’s Office at any time with concerns about violent offenders in their community.”