All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

*UPDATE* Storms wreak havoc in Kennett: Power outages and road closures disrupt overnight travel *UPDATE*

Severe storms hit Kennett in the early morning hours on Saturday, March 15, causing power outages and road closures. Downed power lines led to signal failures and blackouts, while a vacant business roof was damaged. Authorities urge caution as the situation unfolds.

Steve_Hankins
A downed pole and power lines at the intersection of Independence Ave. and First Street at Kennett, the result of early Saturday morning storms.
A downed pole and power lines at the intersection of Independence Ave. and First Street at Kennett, the result of early Saturday morning storms.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
KPD responded early Saturday morning to storm destruction at a vacant building on First Street.
KPD responded early Saturday morning to storm destruction at a vacant building on First Street.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
Kennett Police Department officers reduce traffic to one lane on Independence Street early Saturday morning. The safety measure was in place because a dangerous storm downed power lines across roadways, causing signal lights to fail at major intersections, street lights to fail all over town, especially the South ByPass, and residential blackouts in neighborhoods near the center of town.
Kennett Police Department officers reduce traffic to one lane on Independence Street early Saturday morning. The safety measure was in place because a dangerous storm downed power lines across roadways, causing signal lights to fail at major intersections, street lights to fail all over town, especially the South ByPass, and residential blackouts in neighborhoods near the center of town.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
Debris blew across a pitch-black Walmart Supercenter parking lot, the result of storms in Saturday's early morning hours.
Debris blew across a pitch-black Walmart Supercenter parking lot, the result of storms in Saturday's early morning hours.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
Debris on the parking lot of Kennett's Walmart store early Saturday morning.
Debris on the parking lot of Kennett's Walmart store early Saturday morning.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
A vacant building on Kennett's First Street sustained roof damage, the result of storms that swept through town early Saturday morning.
A vacant building on Kennett's First Street sustained roof damage, the result of storms that swept through town early Saturday morning.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
Downed power lines at Kennett.
Downed power lines at Kennett.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff
Storm damage at Kennett includes fallen poles that drag down power lines and rain-soaked conditions.
Storm damage at Kennett includes fallen poles that drag down power lines and rain-soaked conditions.Photo by Steve Hankins, staff

Storms at Kennett in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 15, resulted in police closing Independence Avenue because of downed power lines that caused signal lights to fail at Independence and the By-Pass near Walmart and blacked-out neighborhoods near the center of town.

The roof of a vacant business on First Street sustained damage from the morning's storms that ripped through the area.

Kennett Police Department officers, Kennett Fire Department personnel, Emergency Management officers, and Dunkin County Sheriff's Office personnel were at the scene of several incidents and encouraged all civilian storm chasers who descended on the county seat to avoid the areas.

A social media video surfaced of reported tornadic activity on First Street near the courthouse square.

*UPDATE* Damage, including downed telephone poles and power lines, was evident at Indepedence Ave. and First Street, photographed and included to update at 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Tornado leaves trail of destruction at busi...
NewsMar. 15
Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored...
NewsMar. 15
Tragedy and heroism: Tornado claims life in Butler County, b...
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks at Poplar Bluff Airp...
Related
Video coverage: Tornado damage on March 14, 2025, to Liberty Hill Church in Aid Missouri.
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: Tornado damage on March 14, 2025, to Liberty Hill Church in Aid Missouri.
UPDATED: Severe weather hits Three Rivers College dorms but students remain safe
NewsMar. 15
UPDATED: Severe weather hits Three Rivers College dorms but students remain safe
Wayne County mourns six lives lost as tornadoes devastate the region
NewsMar. 15
Wayne County mourns six lives lost as tornadoes devastate the region
Ripley County hit hard by tornadoes: Officials assess damage and power outages
NewsMar. 15
Ripley County hit hard by tornadoes: Officials assess damage and power outages
PHOTO COLLECTION New Covenant Church destroyed by tornado March 14
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION New Covenant Church destroyed by tornado March 14
Early morning storms spare Kennett from worst devastation, NWS surveys underway
NewsMar. 15
Early morning storms spare Kennett from worst devastation, NWS surveys underway
Video coverage: A view of the destruction at the trailer park off PP highway.
NewsMar. 15
Video coverage: A view of the destruction at the trailer park off PP highway.
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's devastation: 10 confirmed fatalities as recovery efforts continue
NewsMar. 15
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's devastation: 10 confirmed fatalities as recovery efforts continue
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy