UPDATE 6:30 PM Sunday

Taylors Stateline Travel Center & Longhorn Grill is offering their showers free of charge to anyone in need that has been affected by the storm this week. They are also offering reduced pricing and specials that are attached to this post.

At all Munch-N-Pump locations that serve hot food, there will be a $3.99 cheeseburger and fry meal available.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment shared that due to the respect and kindness shown to them on Sunday as they did free sharpening they have decided to give free sharpenings for the rest of the month of March for anyone cleaning up. But please be patient, they said, as they may need to do some of the sharpenings after hours.

The Bluff Church is collecting boxes and totes to provide to staff at Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for when they re-enter the building to collect their belongings or classroom items.

If you have questions or need someone to pick up boxes and totes contact Dave Elledge 573-429-0960.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has shared the FEMA building at Clearwater Elementary will be open for anyone needing shelter/a warm place to sleep. This will be available while school is out of session.

UPDATE 2 PM Sunday

Munch N Pump said locations will be putting collection jars at every store and boxes to accept any clean clothes, shoes, household items, toys and essential items for people in need. They will also be keeping all delivery boxes if anyone needs some.

Cornerstone Tabernacle UPC offered outreach Saturday with sack lunches and bottled water, as well as gathering volunteers to help with recovery efforts.

Saturday

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected. With numerous local businesses and organizations stepping up, the town is demonstrating its resilience and commitment to helping neighbors in need.

Community Centers and Businesses Offer Aid

United Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing meals for all those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff's emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said.

Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.

Hygiene items include soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

“This community always works together! Thank you,” the Rev. Greg Kirk said in a message to the community.

Bluff First Church will transform into a distribution and resource center, canceling Sunday services to focus on relief efforts. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a form to assist, as spots are limited. The church is coordinating with Convoy of Hope and awaiting the city's assessment to ensure the right supplies are delivered to the community. To volunteer, click here.

Convoy of Hope will be at Bluff First from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will be distributing disaster relief supplies including water, totes, tarps, hygiene products, snacks and more.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment is offering free chain sharpening services to aid in cleanup efforts. They are also working on chainsaws and generators, providing essential tools for residents to begin rebuilding. FCC Behavioral Health is accepting donations of water, clothes, and diapers at their Lester Street location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Local Businesses and Organizations Step Up

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has received donations of supplies and food from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Las Margaritas set up a food trailer Saturday to feed first responders, while Southeast Signs and Bluff Signs are offering their fleet of cranes and trucks for cleanup efforts at no charge. Bluff Signs can be reached at 573-625-3861. Southeast Signs can be reached at 573-429-3436.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff are providing food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum. Sparklight is offering free WiFi, and Pepsi is supplying free drinks to support the displaced residents.

For more information on how to help or receive assistance, visit Bluff First Church's volunteer form

Additional reporting by Editor Donna Farley.