SIKESTON — First graders at The Christian Academy in Sikeston prepared for Valentine’s Day, which was Friday, Feb. 14, by making a heartwarming craft project and sharing their thoughts on love and the holiday's meaning.

First grade teacher Grace Qualls’ class is all girls so she picked a fun valentine-themed craft for her students on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The craft consisted of making a hot air balloon, which was shaped as a heart.

After their craft, the girls shared their thoughts on the holiday.

According to Lola Rogers, Valentine’s Day is a day for that represents love for family and one where love is celebrated.

Lola said sometimes on Valentine's Day, her mom and dad get gifts for each other to show their love for one another.

“My dad has gotten my mom necklaces and jewelry on Valentine’s Day,” Lola said. “I like when my dad gets my mom a gift. And I love my mom and my dad the most.”

Lola said the perfect Valentine's Day gift would be a Squishmallow, which is a soft, collectible plush toy that comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

Blythe Young said her dad likes to get her mom gifts on Valentines Day as well.

“Sometimes my daddy gets mommy jewelry,” Blythe said. “He really likes to get her necklaces with the cross on it. And last year for Christmas he got her some earrings that are blue-greenish color, which is her favorite.”

Blythe said she’s going to try and get her dad to get her mom some flowers. She said her daddy also gets her presents.

“Last year he got me like a glass pink dolphin and giant, pink teddy bear,” Blythe said.

The first grader said she loves her parents the most in the world and shared what her perfect valentine’s gift would be.

“My perfect Valentine's Day present would be a picture of my entire family in my room,” Blythe said. “I have a big family.”

Linlee Becquette said she likes the idea of Valentine's Day and that it feels nice.

“Valentine’s Day is about love, and it’s important to show love to others,” Linlee said. “The person I love the most in the world is Jesus.”

According to Linlee, it is important to show love and she hopes to get a Valentine's Day gift.

“I really would like a Valentine's Day teddy bear,” Linlee said. “I also would love to have some chocolate candy.”