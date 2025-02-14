All sections
NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Valentine's Day through the eyes of first graders: gifts, love and heartfelt crafts

First graders at The Christian Academy share their heartwarming perspectives on Valentine's Day, crafting heart-shaped hot air balloons and discussing the significance of love and family gifts.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
Blythe Young, first grader at The Christian Academy in Sikeston, works on her valentine-themed craft Wednesday, Feb. 12 in her classroom.
Blythe Young, first grader at The Christian Academy in Sikeston, works on her valentine-themed craft Wednesday, Feb. 12 in her classroom. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — First graders at The Christian Academy in Sikeston prepared for Valentine’s Day, which was Friday, Feb. 14, by making a heartwarming craft project and sharing their thoughts on love and the holiday's meaning.

First grade teacher Grace Qualls’ class is all girls so she picked a fun valentine-themed craft for her students on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The craft consisted of making a hot air balloon, which was shaped as a heart.

After their craft, the girls shared their thoughts on the holiday.

According to Lola Rogers, Valentine’s Day is a day for that represents love for family and one where love is celebrated.

Lola said sometimes on Valentine's Day, her mom and dad get gifts for each other to show their love for one another.

“My dad has gotten my mom necklaces and jewelry on Valentine’s Day,” Lola said. “I like when my dad gets my mom a gift. And I love my mom and my dad the most.”

Lola said the perfect Valentine's Day gift would be a Squishmallow, which is a soft, collectible plush toy that comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

Blythe Young said her dad likes to get her mom gifts on Valentines Day as well.

“Sometimes my daddy gets mommy jewelry,” Blythe said. “He really likes to get her necklaces with the cross on it. And last year for Christmas he got her some earrings that are blue-greenish color, which is her favorite.”

Blythe said she’s going to try and get her dad to get her mom some flowers. She said her daddy also gets her presents.

“Last year he got me like a glass pink dolphin and giant, pink teddy bear,” Blythe said.

The first grader said she loves her parents the most in the world and shared what her perfect valentine’s gift would be.

“My perfect Valentine's Day present would be a picture of my entire family in my room,” Blythe said. “I have a big family.”

Linlee Becquette said she likes the idea of Valentine's Day and that it feels nice.

“Valentine’s Day is about love, and it’s important to show love to others,” Linlee said. “The person I love the most in the world is Jesus.”

According to Linlee, it is important to show love and she hopes to get a Valentine's Day gift.

“I really would like a Valentine's Day teddy bear,” Linlee said. “I also would love to have some chocolate candy.”

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 14
Anti-Littering Poster Contest winners announced
NewsFeb. 14
Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
NewsFeb. 14
Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not ...
NewsFeb. 14
Amazon's first southeast Missouri facility set to open in Sc...
Related
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the raccoon
NewsFeb. 14
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the raccoon
How Sikeston's fire department climbed the ranks with a new ISO rating
NewsFeb. 12
How Sikeston's fire department climbed the ranks with a new ISO rating
Discover black heritage through songs, skits and more at Cornerstone Baptist's annual event
NewsFeb. 12
Discover black heritage through songs, skits and more at Cornerstone Baptist's annual event
Major renovations underway at Scott County's historic courthouse and campus
NewsFeb. 12
Major renovations underway at Scott County's historic courthouse and campus
Sikeston and Scott County lead in securing funds for drainage and street repairs
NewsFeb. 11
Sikeston and Scott County lead in securing funds for drainage and street repairs
Sikeston invests in cutting-edge biometric tech to boost public safety
NewsFeb. 11
Sikeston invests in cutting-edge biometric tech to boost public safety
Leon Lamb files plea of not guilty at arraignment hearing regarding Mischelle Lawless murder
NewsFeb. 11
Leon Lamb files plea of not guilty at arraignment hearing regarding Mischelle Lawless murder
Former teacher's aide files guilty plea in criminal case involving sexual contact with student
NewsFeb. 11
Former teacher's aide files guilty plea in criminal case involving sexual contact with student
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy