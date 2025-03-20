The Royal Oaks fire at Ellsinore is expected to continuing burning for a long time, but first responders say that it is controlled and is being monitored.

Firefighters from 16 different communities fought high winds to gain control of the fire and were able to prevent it from reaching any nearby homes.

The fire was contained to the Royal Oaks property, no personal property was damaged and no injuries were reported, said to Darrell Bequette, Carter County EMA director and volunteer with the Ellsinore Fire Department.

A small fire was initially called into the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Bequette explained.

“It was a matter of just a few minutes before we knew we couldn’t handle it ourselves,” he shared.

As many as 50 firefighters were on scene at one time when the fire was at its peak, Bequette said. Crews from 16 different community fire departments responded. Private citizens also donated equipment to help fight the fire and provided food and water for those working it.

“To see the collaboration of 16 different departments, all coming together, and every one of them walked up and said, “Where do you need me?”... Everyone stuck with it to the wee hours of the morning.

“That was the most impressive thing to me. Everybody fought the fires like it was their own community

Bequette said the fire was in Royal Oaks’ inventory of slabs, which is the wood the charcoal is made out of it. The quantity and stacking of the slabs makes it hard to predict how long the fire could burn.

Shortly after arriving, firefighters realized the fire had jumped to a section on the northeast side of the property. The area backs up on a field of dry grass.

“We cut a line behind the fire to protect the homes beyond (that are),” Bequette said. “Around 3 a.m., we knew we had it contained but we knew we weren’t out of danger because of the wind... The wind can change anything.

“I don’t know how many times (the fire) crossed the fire line last night. There were a lot of guys working hard to keep it contained.”

Fire is fought on the side the wind is blowing, Bequette said.

“You’re trying to get ahead of it,” he said. “It’s blowing toward the firefighters. That’s the most dangerous part.”

There were no mandatory evacuations during this event, Bequette said. Residents in the area of County Road 331 were made aware of the situation and a FEMA building at Ellsinore was opened for any who chose to evacuate. Bequette said he believed one family did take advantage of that.

Other residents in the area reported having vehicles packed in case they needed to evacuate.

Bequette said thanks to the help of the incoming mutual aid and private citizens, firefighters had the equipment and water needed to gain control of the blaze.

The Ellsinore department has a new, 3,000-gallon tanker truck and another department also brought a tanker truck.

“With two tankers coming back and forth, water wasn’t the biggest issue,” Bequette said.

He explained once the fire reached the northeast corner, a dozer was needed to help put a line between the fire and anything else that could burn. Private citizens came and contributed equipment to help.

“What I really want to get out, everyone in the community and all the civilians that came out. It’s a good community to live in, everyone pulls together all the time,” Bequette said.

Carter County was also hard hit by the Friday night tornado system, particularly in the Fremont area. Residents have organized donations and help the in the days since.