Walton, Andrews are named SHS students of the month for January

SIKESTON — Evylen Walton and Khalia Andrews were named Sikeston High School Students of the Month for January.

Sikeston Public Schools Foundation, which sponsors the monthly program, names two seniors each month for the honor during the 2024,2025 school year. Students also receive a certificate and gift card from the Foundation.

Walton is the daughter of Jeffrey Walton and Carrie Walton. She is a varsity cheerleader, varsity soccer, DECA, National Honor Society vice president and participant in the A+ Program. In her spare time, she said she loves spending time with friends and family, going to the lake, traveling and being a part of the Growler staff.

Andrews, who is the daughter of Sharaye Gilmore and Lavel Gilmore, is active in the College Now Program (business major), National Honor Society, summa cum laude, Key Club, A+ tutoring, culinary arts, Students Observing Area Resources (SOAR), Link Crew and Missouri Girls State participant. Her hobbies include cooking, traveling, outdoor activities (sports) and spending time with family and friends.