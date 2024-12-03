All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2025

Ware, Lane will face off in April election

Lorenzo M. Ware Sr. and Nicole "Nikki" Lane advance to the April 8 election for Sikeston's Ward 4 City Council seat after winning the special primary. They will compete for a three-year term.

SIKESTON — Voters in Sikeston’s Ward 4 chose two candidates during Tuesday’s Special Primary Election who will now face each other for the city council seat in the April election.

Lorenzo M. Ware Sr., Nicole "Nikki" Lane and Tearle "Cowboy" Johnson previously filed as candidates for the Ward 4 Sikeston City Council position. Because more than two candidates filed, a primary election was required Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Ware, 61 votes, and Lane, 50 votes, received the most votes and will run against each other for the three-year term on April 8. Johnson garnered 4 votes.

Vote totals, which were provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office, are unofficial.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8.

