Warren earns place on dean’s list at Wallace State Community College

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College is proud to announce that Alyssa Warren of Dexter, Missouri, earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.

Warren was among 866 outstanding students recognized for earning a place on the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.

To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

The spring 2025 semester is underway for Regular and Mini Term I classes, with Mini Term II starting March 6. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256.352.8000.

or visit Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center.