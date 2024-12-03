All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2025

'We love you Poplar Bluff': Inside the heartfelt relief mission following the March 14 tornado

Bluff First mobilizes relief efforts in Poplar Bluff after the March 14 tornado, offering supplies and cleanup support to affected residents, emphasizing community solidarity and unconditional assistance.

story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

"We love you Poplar Bluff"

That was the message that Bluff First shared Sunday as they sent crews out into the community to help those impacted by the March 14 tornado.

"We’re just ready to help and be the hands and feet of Jesus extended," Brooke Woodard said as teams gathered in the Bluff First parking lot Sunday morning.

A Convoy of Hope truck was on site. With the help of volunteers and church members, they distributed totes, bottled water, industrial trash bags and other items those impacted by the severe weather might need to aid in recovery.

A food team was also in place to help feed Three Rivers College students.

Bluff First also organized outreach teams to help with clean up efforts throughout the city.

"We've got teams all over our parking lot here, huddling," Woodard said. "They're getting ready to go out into our community.... If you were effected by the storms... You don't need ID, you don't need anything. You just need to be here...

"We love you Poplar Bluff."

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 17
FCC Behavioral Health steps up with essential supplies for t...
NewsMar. 16
UPDATED 6:30 PM SUNDAY Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes...
NewsMar. 16
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's path to recovery after d...
NewsMar. 16
Boys & Girls Club offers refuge for children after tornado d...
Related
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Update from the Kindergarten Center
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Update from the Kindergarten Center
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy