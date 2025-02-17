All sections
Winter storm warning: Southeast Missouri braces for heavy snow and dangerous cold

Southeast Missouri is under a winter storm warning with 4-7 inches of snow expected, making travel hazardous. Following the snow, dangerous cold will bring wind chills below zero.

National Weather Service

SIKESTON – A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, for Southeast Missouri, including the counties of Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Stoddard.

The warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches, the Weather Service said.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, according to the Weather Service. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

“Dangerous cold temperatures will follow after the snow ends,” the Weather Service said. “Low temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning and single digits Thursday morning will cause wind chills to drop below zero. The greatest impacts from the extreme cold will occur Thursday morning.”

