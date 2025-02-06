RUSSELVILLE, Ar. — Aaron Anthony, born Nov. 15, 1932, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2025, at the age of 92. Aaron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. He was a longtime member and served as a deacon of Knoxville First Baptist Church.

Aaron was united in marriage to Betty (White) Anthony on Nov. 28, 1954. Together, they shared 63 wonderful years before Betty's passing in 2018. Their love for one another was an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to witness it.

Aaron proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years before beginning a successful career with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, where he worked until his retirement. Following his retirement, Aaron and Betty moved to Arkansas, where they enjoyed their well-deserved years together. Aaron later worked at ConAgra, continuing to stay active in his community.

Aaron is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Kevin) Puls of St. Clair, Mo.; Jo Young of London; and Jackie (Jeff) Hay of Sikeston, Mo. He was a proud grandfather to Eric (Kate) Seebach; Erin (Josh) Havrilka; Ryan (Brittney) Puls; Nathan (Tabatha) Puls; Rebecca Young; Zachary Young; Jeffrey (Ashley) Hay; Kathryn (Blake) Hurt; and Elizabeth (Andrew) Pearson. Aaron’s legacy also lives on through his great-grandchildren: Hunter Harper; Holden and Haylee Havrilka; Tyler Seebach; Kennady, Caden, and Camry Puls; Hannah, Andrew, and Rayna Puls; Aiden Young; Jax and Addyson Crail; Raiden and Caroline Young; Carter Hay; and Mason, Zadie, Emma, Savannah Hurt, and Claire Pearson.

He is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Smith of The Woodlands, Texas, and Glenda (Robert) Buchanan of Sikeston, Mo.; two brothers-in-law, Jerrell (Esther) White and Roger (Mary) White; a sister-in-law, Shirlene White; and many nieces and nephews.

Aaron’s family was the greatest joy of his life, and he took immense pride in watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow. He was a man of great faith, kindness, and strength, and his family will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

In his passing, Aaron joins his beloved wife, Betty, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to his country, and his unwavering love and support throughout his life.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Rebecca (Waldo) Anthony; his wife, Betty; his twin brother, Tharon Anthony; his son-in-law, Nelson Young; and his great-grandson, Camden Puls.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Humphrey Chapel. Bro. Richard Snyder and Bro. Ryan Puls will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in London by Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family requests donations be made in Aaron's memory to the Pless Community Building or the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund. Contributions may be sent to Roger White, 2226 Mt. Carmel Road W, London, AR 72847.