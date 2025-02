SIKESTON — Alleene Christine French Tyrone, 89, died Jan. 12, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 16 at McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri. Burial will follow.