EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Althea Maxine Dickson, 78, died Feb. 14, 2025, at the Aspire Senior Living Center in East Prairie.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at noon Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Powerhouse of God Church in East Prairie with the pastor, Jimmy Allen, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery near Charleston under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston, Missouri.