Alva Jones

FREEBURG, Ill. — Alva Clifton Jones, 91, of Freeburg passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Alva was born June 6, 1933, in Canalou, Missouri, to Orval Sylvester and Floy Mae (Arbuckle) Jones Gruen. They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Terry Donnell Jones; and siblings, Arlynn Jones and Freda (nee Jones) Smith.

He married Sandra K. Jones on Aug. 14, 1971, in Villa Hills, Illinois. Together, they shared nearly 54 years of marriage. She survives and resides in Freeburg.

Also surviving are his children, Orval E. (Lilly) Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lisa Schmitt of Fenton, Missouri, Michael Jones of Olney, Illinois, and Stephanie L. Jones of Belleville, Illinois; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Reba Jones of New Athens, Illinois.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at New Athens Methodist Church on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville is in charge of arrangements.