All sections
ObituariesMarch 18, 2025

Alva Jones

Alva Clifton Jones, 91, of Freeburg, Illinois, passed away on March 16, 2025, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Sandra, four children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Alva Jones
Alva Jones

FREEBURG, Ill. — Alva Clifton Jones, 91, of Freeburg passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Alva was born June 6, 1933, in Canalou, Missouri, to Orval Sylvester and Floy Mae (Arbuckle) Jones Gruen. They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Terry Donnell Jones; and siblings, Arlynn Jones and Freda (nee Jones) Smith.

He married Sandra K. Jones on Aug. 14, 1971, in Villa Hills, Illinois. Together, they shared nearly 54 years of marriage. She survives and resides in Freeburg.

Also surviving are his children, Orval E. (Lilly) Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lisa Schmitt of Fenton, Missouri, Michael Jones of Olney, Illinois, and Stephanie L. Jones of Belleville, Illinois; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Reba Jones of New Athens, Illinois.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at New Athens Methodist Church on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 18
Charles Perkins
ObituariesMar. 17
Fred Scherer Jr.
ObituariesMar. 17
Bobby L. Ward
ObituariesMar. 17
Barbara Sadler
Related
Mary Hough
ObituariesMar. 17
Mary Hough
Colie Taylor
ObituariesMar. 14
Colie Taylor
Dr. Loring Helfrich
ObituariesMar. 14
Dr. Loring Helfrich
Paula Long
ObituariesMar. 14
Paula Long
Steven Sloan
ObituariesMar. 13
Steven Sloan
Carolyn Walker
ObituariesMar. 12
Carolyn Walker
Hector Ramirez Jr.
ObituariesMar. 12
Hector Ramirez Jr.
Eualia Hamby
ObituariesMar. 12
Eualia Hamby
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy