Anna Smith

SIKESTON — Anna Lavern Smith, 102, of Sikeston passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at Clearview Nursing Center in Sikeston.

Anna was born June 14, 1922, in Catron, Missouri, to Samuel Blanton Moore and Anna Earl (Holland) Moore. On Aug. 24, 1946, she married Don W. Smith in Morehouse, Missouri.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle Church in Poplar Bluff for 45 years. Anna enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing and reading her bible; she read her bible completely 99 times in her life. Above everything, she especially loved spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by one daughter, Emma Louise (Bill) Britton of Sikeston; one son, Larry Smith of Sikeston; five grandchildren; Glenna (Gary) Head, Tonjia (Kyle) Hardesty, Stacy (Joe) Dunivan, Michael (Jessica M) Britton and David (Jessica Y) Britton; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Moore; her husband; Don W. Smith; one son, Gary Smith; four brother, Loran Moore, Ora Lee Moore, Morris Moore and Paul Moore; and one sister, Zelma Powell. A host of family and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Cornerstone Tabernacle Church at 3516 N. Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jared Davis and Rev. Jim Vent officiating. Interment will follow funeral service at Hagy Cemetery of Dexter. Fitch-Hillis Funeral Home is assisting with all arrangements.

Condolences may be made online at www.fitchhillisfh.com or on the Fitch-Hillis Facebook page.