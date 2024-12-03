All sections
ObituariesMarch 10, 2025

Anna Smith

Anna Lavern Smith, a 102-year-old Sikeston resident, passed away on March 7, 2025. A dedicated member of Cornerstone Tabernacle Church, she cherished family time and read her Bible 99 times.

Anna Smith
Anna Smith

SIKESTON — Anna Lavern Smith, 102, of Sikeston passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at Clearview Nursing Center in Sikeston.

Anna was born June 14, 1922, in Catron, Missouri, to Samuel Blanton Moore and Anna Earl (Holland) Moore. On Aug. 24, 1946, she married Don W. Smith in Morehouse, Missouri.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle Church in Poplar Bluff for 45 years. Anna enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing and reading her bible; she read her bible completely 99 times in her life. Above everything, she especially loved spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by one daughter, Emma Louise (Bill) Britton of Sikeston; one son, Larry Smith of Sikeston; five grandchildren; Glenna (Gary) Head, Tonjia (Kyle) Hardesty, Stacy (Joe) Dunivan, Michael (Jessica M) Britton and David (Jessica Y) Britton; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Moore; her husband; Don W. Smith; one son, Gary Smith; four brother, Loran Moore, Ora Lee Moore, Morris Moore and Paul Moore; and one sister, Zelma Powell. A host of family and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Cornerstone Tabernacle Church at 3516 N. Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jared Davis and Rev. Jim Vent officiating. Interment will follow funeral service at Hagy Cemetery of Dexter. Fitch-Hillis Funeral Home is assisting with all arrangements.

Condolences may be made online at www.fitchhillisfh.com or on the Fitch-Hillis Facebook page.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 10
Charlie Freed
ObituariesMar. 10
Cheryl Latshaw
ObituariesMar. 6
Walter Stockton
ObituariesMar. 6
Sharon Fowler
Related
Larry Duke
ObituariesMar. 6
Larry Duke
Mark Hopper
ObituariesMar. 6
Mark Hopper
Marvin Arsta Jr.
ObituariesMar. 5
Marvin Arsta Jr.
Dr. Loring Helfrich
ObituariesMar. 5
Dr. Loring Helfrich
Velma Butler
ObituariesMar. 5
Velma Butler
Lawton James
ObituariesMar. 5
Lawton James
Tammy Pagano
ObituariesMar. 5
Tammy Pagano
Cynthia Moates
ObituariesMar. 3
Cynthia Moates
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy