Anne Tlapek

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Anne Blanton Tlapek passed peacefully in her sleep from this life into the next on Jan. 12, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau. A kind and generous soul, Anne brought great joy to others and was dearly loved by all who knew her.

She was a woman of unwavering faith, and she lived out that faith through humble acts of kindness and generosity. If you knew Anne, you were more than likely the recipient of a gift, a hug, an encouraging note, supportive prayer, or some other gesture of her thoughtfulness. Very simply, Anne had a remarkable capacity for making people feel loved.

Anne was born Jan. 26, 1929, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Harry C. and Maureen Daily Blanton. She was the granddaughter of Harry J. and Mary Lewis Daily and Charles L. Blanton (past owner/editor of the Daily Sikeston Standard) and Mary Cullen Blanton.

She lived in Sikeston, Missouri, until age 5 when her father was appointed Federal District Attorney of Eastern Missouri and the family moved to Webster Groves, Missouri. Anne graduated from Holy Redeemer Grade School and attended Nerinx Hall High School and graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1947. She graduated cum laude from Maryville College (now Maryville University) with a BA in History in 1951. She was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, an honorary mathematical fraternity at St. Louis University. While living in Sikeston, she volunteered at Missouri Delta Medical Center as a Gray Lady and taught Red Cross swimming lessons at the Sikeston public pool. She was an active member of Immaculata Catholic Church in Brentwood, Missouri.

Anne taught second grade in Sikeston at South Grade School before moving to St. Louis, where she taught second grade at Tillman School in Kirkwood, Missouri.

On June 23, 1956, Anne married James Patrick (Pat) Tlapek in Sikeston at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Anne and Pat were married 60 years and had 6 children and 12 grandchildren.

Anne was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and its Women’s Council where she had been a circle leader. She also participated in the Thursday Afternoon Bible Study, Christmas Bazaar, Banner Committee, Meals on Wheels program and a volunteer with the School of Religious Education. She was appointed by Bishop Bernard Law to serve as a delegate to the Educations Department of the Missouri Catholic Conference in 1979. She was a member of chapter GF of P.E.O. Sisterhood. She also volunteered for the building fund drive for St. Francis Hospital in 1967. She and her husband were members of the SEMO Copper Dome Society and Friends of St. Francis Medical Center. She volunteered at St. Vincent’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School. She was a Girl Scout leader for both of her daughters and room mother for most of her children. She enjoyed gardening, reading, swimming, playing bridge and visiting with friends but most of all spending time with her family.

Survivors include six children, Mary (Larry) Menefee of Plano, Texas, John (Alicia) Tlapek of Denver, Colorado, David (Catherine) Tlapek of Aliso Viejo, California, Steve (Cheryl) Tlapek of Webster Groves, Bob (Sarah) Tlapek of Cape Girardeau and Maureen (Pierre) Koshakji of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren include Annie Menefee of Dallas, James Patrick "Paddy" Tlapek of Denver, Emily Tlapek, Kathryn Tlapek and Thomas Tlapek of Webster Groves, Elizabeth "Libby" Tlapek and Sean Tlapek of Cape Girardeau, Alexander Koshakji of Dallas, John Patrick Koshakji of Arlington, Virginia, James Koshakji of Fort Worth, Texas, Grant Koshakji and Andrew Koshakji of Dallas. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis and Barbara Blanton, Harry and Jane Blanton and Claire Blanton, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Preceding Anne in death were her husband, her parents; three sisters, Rosemary Barr Quatmann, Patricia Kavanagh, Maureen Klein Graham, and two brothers, John Blanton and Joseph Blanton.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jenifer Edmundson for the loving care she provided Anne during her recent illness.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Parish prayers will follow at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

The family requests those memorials be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Cape Girardeau, or a charity of your choice.