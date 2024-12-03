Anton Barborek

SIKESTON — Anton George Barborek, age 93, passed away Jan. 29, 2025, surrounded by his family in Sikeston.

He was born April 19, 1931, in Dardanelle, Arkansas, to the late Henry Barborek and Julia Prochazka.

Anton was married to Katheryn Delois Barborek; she preceded him in death.

Anton cherished spending time outdoors, particularly enjoying activities such as camping and fishing with his family. He loved being with his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and is going to be greatly missed.

Anton was a veteran that served in the United States Navy for four years. He dedicated 30 years of his professional career to Southwestern Bell and an additional seven years to AT&T. He also was the owner and operator of Bootheel Communications. In his community service, Anton volunteered his expertise to assist Kenny Rogers during telethons, where he played a crucial role in setting up phone lines and providing support throughout the events. His commitment extended to serving on the board for numerous years. Anton was a member of the VFW, where he held the position of Local Commander and served as the State Treasurer. His involvement in community organizations further included memberships with the Eagles, Elks, and the American Legion.

Survivors include: four sons, Alan (Sonja) Barborek, William Todd (Susan) Barborek, Brian Lee (Tammy) Barborek, and Scott David Barborek; one sister, Mary Myers; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Including his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by, two brothers, Henry Barborek and James Barborek; three sisters, Bessie Moore, Rosie Jones and Emma Goolsby.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.