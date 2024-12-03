All sections
ObituariesJanuary 31, 2025

Anton Barborek

Anton Barborek, 93, of Sikeston, passed away on Jan. 29, 2025. A Navy veteran and telecommunications expert, he was deeply involved in community service and cherished outdoor activities with his family.

Anton Barborek
Anton Barborek

SIKESTON — Anton George Barborek, age 93, passed away Jan. 29, 2025, surrounded by his family in Sikeston.

He was born April 19, 1931, in Dardanelle, Arkansas, to the late Henry Barborek and Julia Prochazka.

Anton was married to Katheryn Delois Barborek; she preceded him in death.

Anton cherished spending time outdoors, particularly enjoying activities such as camping and fishing with his family. He loved being with his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and is going to be greatly missed.

Anton was a veteran that served in the United States Navy for four years. He dedicated 30 years of his professional career to Southwestern Bell and an additional seven years to AT&T. He also was the owner and operator of Bootheel Communications. In his community service, Anton volunteered his expertise to assist Kenny Rogers during telethons, where he played a crucial role in setting up phone lines and providing support throughout the events. His commitment extended to serving on the board for numerous years. Anton was a member of the VFW, where he held the position of Local Commander and served as the State Treasurer. His involvement in community organizations further included memberships with the Eagles, Elks, and the American Legion.

Survivors include: four sons, Alan (Sonja) Barborek, William Todd (Susan) Barborek, Brian Lee (Tammy) Barborek, and Scott David Barborek; one sister, Mary Myers; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Including his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by, two brothers, Henry Barborek and James Barborek; three sisters, Bessie Moore, Rosie Jones and Emma Goolsby.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

----

Donations can be made to Kenny Rogers Children's Center.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Aaron Anthony
ObituariesFeb. 6
Mary Jane Maxwell
ObituariesFeb. 5
Jackie Ditto
ObituariesFeb. 5
Lamar Morgan
Related
Sandra Gore
ObituariesFeb. 3
Sandra Gore
LaDonna Davis
ObituariesFeb. 3
LaDonna Davis
Sarrah Boone
ObituariesFeb. 2
Sarrah Boone
Donnie Hornburg
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donnie Hornburg
Bob Latham
ObituariesJan. 31
Bob Latham
Peggy Rice
ObituariesJan. 31
Peggy Rice
Geneva Hastings
ObituariesJan. 29
Geneva Hastings
Dinah Maness
ObituariesJan. 29
Dinah Maness
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy