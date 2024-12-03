Audra Warren

SIKESTON — Audra Rhodes Warren, age 87, passed away on March 8, 2025, at the Convalescent Center in Sikeston.

She was born on April 1, 1937, near Sikeston, to the late John Albert Rhodes and Lee Alta Jones Rhodes.

On Aug. 12, 1996, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, she married Hubert Warren who still survives at their home in Sikeston.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two brothers, Arnie Rhodes (Louise) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Howard (Teresa) Rhodes of Athens, Alabama; two stepsons, Cledus and Jack Warren of Sikeston. She had many loved nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, stepgranddaughter and great-stepgrandchildren that called her their beloved Audie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston.

Pallbearers will be: Lance Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Larry Stolz, Michael Belanger, Jack Warren and Blake Jones.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Warren family.