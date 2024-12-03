Bettina Moxley

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Bettina Sterrett Moxley, age 70, of rural Charleston died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Born May 9, 1954, in Frankfurt, Germany, daughter of Robert Montgomery Sterrett and Betty Thompson Sterrett, Bettina grew up in a military family having lived in Colorado, Oklahoma and Okinawa, Japan. A graduate of MacArthur High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, she went on to study at Cameron University where she received her degree in nursing, becoming a registered nurse. After working two years at a local hospital, she enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1976. Bettina was stationed at Kinchloe Air Force Base in the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Bettina met Jack the second day on base and they were married Oct. 24, 1976, in Lawton. In 1978, they were transferred to Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California. She was able to have many great adventures and make many wonderful friends.

In 1980, Bettina left the Air Force with the rank of Captain and moved with Jack to his home community in Mississippi County, Missouri where she would raise a family and work as a registered nurse for 28 years at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. In 1984, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

A member of the Charleston United Methodist Church, she served on several committees and was a member of the Sam C. and Jane Goodin Memorial Handbell Choir. An accomplished flautist, she was often called on to share her musical gifts in worship at church and for weddings and memorial gatherings. Bettina was an avid gardener and also loved to grow orchids. She was a member of the Molly French Garden Club and had served on the board of the Missouri Delta Foundation.

Bettina’s greatest pride and joy where her two sons, Ryan and Joshua, her daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and her three grandchildren, Sydney Jane, Catherine Bettina and Sterrett Bell Moxley.

In addition to her husband, sons and their families, Bettina is survived by her sisters, Bridget (Vern) Luckert and Bali Ree (Ron) Tucker and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Faye Moxley and their family.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at the United Methodist Church in Charleston. The Rev. Scott Moon, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery near Charleston under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston.

Pallbearers will be: Johnny Moxley, Matthew Dugan, Reginald Young, Charles Moxley, Roy Presson and Bill Hunter.

The family kindly requests memorials be made to the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 351, Charleston, MO 63834 or the Missouri Delta Foundation, 1008 North Main Street, Sikeston, MO 63801.