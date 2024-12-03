Billy Priday

SIKESTON — Billy Dean Priday was born to Harry Avin and Queenie DeSpain Priday on April 4, 1934, in Sedgewickville, Missouri, and passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at his home in Sikeston surrounded by his family.

While attending Fredericktown High School he was introduced to the two loves of his life, Glenna May Smith and the game of football. Upon graduating from Fredericktown High School in 1952, he went on to play football at Southeast Missouri State University. However, his college tenure was interrupted by his call to duty. He left Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown and Glenna behind to serve in the United States Army in Frankfurt, Germany. He immediately found his place by playing on his base’s football team. During a short Christmas leave, he proposed to and married Glenna May Smith on Jan. 1, 1955. After finishing his time of service in 1956, he returned to Glenna and Southeast Missouri to finish his degree. During his time at SEMO he was a four-year football letterman, football co-captain 1957-1958, and was President of the Varsity Club. He later continued to support everything SEMO athletics, including being a member of the Copper Dome Society and SEMO Boosters.

In May of 1958 he graduated with his BS Degree in education, became a father and got his first opportunity as a social studies teacher and coach in Festus, Missouri. Bill received his Masters in Education Administration from the University of Missouri- Columbia “Mizzou” in 1962. After five years and two children, Ron and Dawn, they moved back to Fredericktown where Bill was PE teacher and head football coach. It was during this time that their family became complete with the birth of their third child, Brad. They lived there until he had the opportunity to go back to Festus as head football coach. However, it was only three short years before he was hired as the head football coach of Sikeston High. In August of 1969 the Priday family planted their roots in Sikeston and never looked back. Both spent the rest of their careers as educators in the school system. Bill left coaching to become an administrator where he served as Principal at Middle, Junior High and High Schools. After retiring, he continued to serve the schools as a member of the Board of Education, Sikeston Booster Club, and he was inducted into the Sikeston Honor Wall.

Active in the community, he was a member of First Christian Church, the Sikeston Kiwanis Club having served as past president, SEMO Seniors Golf Association, also as a past president.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Queenie; his wife of 62 years, Glenna May Smith Priday; his sister, Pat McKinney and one great-granddaughter, Montanah Sullivan.

He is survived by his sister, Carol (Darrel) Hicks; his three children, Ron (Christy) Priday, Dawn (Dan) Erickson and Bradley (Jennifer) Priday; seven grandchildren: Hailey (Chris) Sullivan, Jacob (Megan) Priday, Ben Priday, Kayla (Christopher) Weiper, Kelsey (Blake) Donson, Kennedy Priday, Emily Erickson; 11 great-grandchildren, Avin, Jude and Amelia Sullivan. Addison, Jackson, Emerson, Peyton and Elias Priday. Lilly, Dean and Harper Donson; and many close cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at the First Christian Church in Sikeston. Rev. Jason Williams, pastor, will officiate.

Private family burial will be Monday at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be: Jacob Priday, Ben Priday, Blake Donson, Christopher Weiper, Chris Sullivan, Josh Hicks and Ben Hicks.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Avin Sullivan, Jude Sullivan, Jackson Priday, Eli Priday and Dean Donson.

McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com