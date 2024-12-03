SIKESTON — Robert “Bob” Wayne Boyer passed away on Feb. 22, 2025, at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 3, 1932, in Parma, Missouri, to the late Alice and Cecil Boyer. A graduate of Sikeston High School in 1950, Bob enlisted in the Navy and honorably served in the Pacific until 1955.

On Sept. 8, 1956, he married Mary Ruth McGuire. Together, they shared 61 years of marriage and raised two sons, Mark Boyer and Terry Boyer.

After leaving the Navy, Bob worked for over 50 years in construction. He worked until his mid-80s. When he had time, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife to visit family and enjoyed their many trips to the Ozarks and Branson.

Bob had a strong faith in God. He was active in his church, serving on many boards and committees.

Bob rarely met a stranger. When he did, they were not a stranger for long. He will always be remembered for his kindness, dry sense of humor, and his love for helping people.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Boyer; one sister, Carol Sue Branum; and two brothers, Ralph Boyer and Gary Boyer.

He is survived by two sisters, Norma Jeanne Wheeler and Cecilia Norton; one brother, Larry Boyer; his two sons, Mark Boyer and Terry Boyer; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rayburn and Hannah Boyer; and one great-granddaughter, Hazel Rayburn.

In 2017, Bob proudly received his 60-year Masonic Lodge pin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sikeston. The Rev. Jennifer Bell Moxley, Associate Pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston.

Ponder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.