Bob Latham

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Robert “Bob” Lee Latham of St. Charles passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at the age of 91.

Bob was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Morehouse, Missouri, to the late Melvin and Maude Johnson Latham.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of Grace Church in Maryland Heights, Missouri. He worked for the United States Postal Service at the St. Ann office for more than 30 years as a mail carrier. After retirement, he worked for Pattonville School District as a bus driver for over 10 years because he enjoyed the job so much. He would pick up extra shifts in the evening to take the high school football team to the games. He was an avid sports fan. He loved attending St. Louis Cardinals games with his son and later in life found a love for the St. Louis Blues hockey team.

He cherished his time with family and had many memories of family dinners and birthday gatherings in Cuba. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting as a young man. His favorite story to tell was one of a goose hunt where he killed seven geese in one shot. He was a loving, generous father and grandfather who always seemed younger when the grandkids came around as he loved to be around them.

Beloved husband of Cynthia Latham and the late Mary Lou Latham (56 years); dearest father of Carol (David) Roberson and Alan (Debbie) Latham; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Tom) Brown, Alysia (Jim)Switzer, Kaydee (Brad) Dockler, Sarah Latham and Julianna Latham; cherished great-grandfather of Teagan, Camden, Sawyer, Noah and Addie; beloved brother of the late Gene (Pat) Latham, the late Raymond (the late Betty) Latham, Audrey Johnson, Barbara (the late Bo) Hoskins, Bud (Joyce) Latham, Larry (Wanda) Latham and Loyd (Donna) Latham; dear uncle to many loving nieces and nephews; dear father and grandfather to his stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. His brother Loyd Latham will be officiating the services.

Burial will follow at the Sikeston Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Missouri Veterans Home Foundation/ capevetshomefoundation.com