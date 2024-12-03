Bobby L. Ward

HAYWARD, Mo. — Bobby L. Ward was born on Feb. 24, 1939 in Hayti, Missouri. to the late Mary E. Hall Ward and Robert Ward Jr. He passed away on Wednesday March 12, 2025 at his home in Hayward Missouri, at the age of 86.

Preceding him in death was his parents, Mary E. Hall Ward and Robert Ward Jr, Also preceding him was his brother Dick Ward. He was united in marriage to Jimmie Nell Long on June 8, 1963, at Hayward Baptist Church, she preceded him in death in June of 2019. He was a retired supervisor for seed division at The University of Missouri Delta Research Center in Portageville. He was a member of First Baptist church of Portageville.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter: Shelia Ward of Hayward, his grandchildren: Sherrie (Billy) Hendrix & Megan Dorris both of Hayward, his great grandchildren: Kaylee Womack, Kenzie Hendrix, CJ Miller and Graclyn Dorris, great great grandchild: Havyn Glueck. He leaves his love to cherish his memories and host of many other relatives and friends.