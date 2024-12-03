All sections
ObituariesMarch 3, 2025

Carson Peters

Carson Malone Peters, 39, of Sikeston, passed away March 1, 2025. A graduate of Sikeston High and Southeast Missouri State, he was a First Baptist Church member. Services are set for March 5.

SIKESTON – Carson Malone Peters, age 39, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

He was born on April 6, 1985, in Sikeston, to Susan Sutherland Peters and the late Steven Peters.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Sutherland Peters of the home in Sikeston.

Carson graduated from Sikeston High School in 2004 and attended Southeast Missouri State University.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sikeston.

In addition to his father, Steven Peters, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hudson Peters; his maternal grandparents, Hudson and Gaye Malone Sutherland; and his paternal grandparents, John and Mable Woods Peters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Brother Glen Cantrell, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sikeston, officiating.

Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Charleston, Missouri.

Pallbearers will be: Andy McGill, Justin Lankheit, John Potashnick, Richard Rolwing, Tripp Logan and Garrett Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Jordan Masters, Tom Nunnelee Jr., Ryan Rolwing, Finley Hequembourg and Brent Peters.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com

