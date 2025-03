PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Charles Andrew Perkins, 79, died March 17, 2025, at the New Madrid Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville, where a prayer service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 20 followed by services at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Allan officiating.

Burial will follow in the Portageville Cemetery.