MORLEY, Mo. — James Charles "Charlie" Freed, born on July 20,1936, to Marvin Cecil Freed and Eunice Marie Sparks Freed, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2025, at The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army, deployed to Korea from 1956 to 1958 and remained a resolute member of the Army Reserves. He later became an Alderman for the City of Morley and a respected member of IBEW Local 702. Charlie was also known around town as being the fix it man, if you needed something fixed, you brought it to Charlie. There was nothing he could not do. For many years Charlie also enjoyed mowing the lawn at Morley Baptist Church and maintaining the memory garden. Charlie was always giving someone a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virgie Anita Emerson, whom he married on April 25,1959, as well as by his parents; his sisters, Mary Ellen Freed and Doris Jean Overstreet; son-in-law, James Deere; and daughter-in-law, Marcie Freed.

He is survived by his brothers, Cecil Glenn Freed of St. Louis, Missouri, Marvin Edward Freed (Barb) of Advance, Missouri, Danny Lee Freed of Bernie, Missouri, Arvin Dean Freed (Tonya) of Advance, Kenneth Ray Freed (Rita) of St. Charles, Missouri, Troy Wayne Freed (Becky) of Bernie and sister-in-law, Becky Emerson Rodgers (Kenny) of Cape Girardeau.

Charlie also leaves behind his children: Sheilah Deere of Caruthersville, Missouri; Mark and Brenda Freed of Bertrand, Missouri, and David Allen Freed of Morley; his grandchildren: Andrew and Stephanie Deere of Caruthersville, Deanna and Adam Hoyt of Birmingham, United Kingdom, Kelsey Freed of Morley, Ben Freed of Morley, Charles Mark and Mamie Freed of Sikeston, Missouri, and Bryan and Kayce Freed of Kelso, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Andrew “Drew” Deere, Julia Deere; Great great grandchild, Hallie Kay Hoyt and his extended family of Helena, Cody, Riley and Bailey.

Charlie is also survived by his special friend, June Freeman, with whom he shared a close bond.

Charlie will be remembered as a kind and dedicated man who left a lasting impact on his family, friends and community.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Missouri Veterans Home for their loving care, support and friendship.

The family will be receiving friends at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston on Thursday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral services starting at noon. Interment will follow service at New Morley Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Andrew Deere, Mark Freed, Ben Freed, Bryan Freed, Drew Deere, and Cody Hicks. Honorary pallbearers: Adam Hoyt and Sgt. Riley Robideau, USMC.